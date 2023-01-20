Bigg Boss 16: Is Priyanka Choudhary Missing Ankit Gupta Inside BB House? Sreejita De Reveals The Truth

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have been among the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss 16. The duo, who became a household name with their stint in Udaariyaan, had won millions of hearts with their sizzling chemistry on the popular reality show. It was a treat to watch them in one frame. So, when Ankit Gupta was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, it came as a shocker not just for Priyanka but also for the audience and the Udaariyaan actress was seen breaking down on national television.

It's been almost a month since Ankit left the house and fans are wondering if Priyanka is missing him in the house. Well, Sreejita De has finally spilled the beans. The actress, who was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, got in a candid conversation with Siddharth Kanan and spoke about Ankit and Priyanka's bond. The actress was quizzed if Priyanka is missing Ankit in the house. To this, Sreejita responded saying that the Udaariyaan actress is missing Ankit on Bigg Boss 16. Furthermore, Siddharth also asked about Soundarya Sharma missing Gautam Vig and to this, Sreejita said that the Thank God actress isn't missing her rumoured beau post his elimination.

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta has also been rooting for Priyanka Choudhary's win on Bigg Boss 16. While he declared Priyanka as the winner of the popular reality show, Ankit also stated that she is going to give everyone a tough fight. "Now, Priyanka is solo and hurt. Abhi wo puri sherni banegi aur woh saare gharwalon ki vaat laga degi (She will become a tigress and will destroy other housemates). She is very much clear and opinionated. She always plays with her heart. For me, Priyanka is the winner of the show. I feel Priyanka, Shiv, Sajid sir, Archana and Shalin would be in the top 5," he added.