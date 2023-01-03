Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Priyanka Choudhary’s Net Worth Is More Than Sumbul Touqueer & Nimrit Ahluwalia?

Bigg Boss 16 has come up with an interesting line up of contestants and they have managed to keep the audience intrigued. Among all the contestants of the popular reality show, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been making the headlines since the first day itself. The Udaariyan actress is known for her strong headed opinions and fearless personality and has certainly carved a niche for herself with her game on the show. In fact, she has emerged as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 16. And now, we have got our hands on Priyanka Choudhary's net worth and it will leave you quite intrigued.

She has worked in shows like Pending Love, Lateef to Laden, Kandy Twist and became a household name with Gathbandhan. However, her shot to fame came with Colors TV show Udaariyaan wherein she was paired opposite Ankit Gupta. According to media reports, Priyanka Choudhary's net worth is around Rs 20-25 crore. Interestingly, her net worth is more than that of her arch rival in the house. We are talking about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The media reports suggest that the Choti Sarrdaarni actress' net worth is around Rs 7-10 crore while Sumbul's net worth is around Rs. 7-9 crore.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta has been all praises for Priyanka's game on Bigg Boss 16. In a video on his Instagram story, Ankit said, "Pri... Hi! I know ghar ke andar everybody is targeting you for no reason and har weekend ka vaar pe they are bashing you for no reason. I so wish that I was there with you, for you but unfortunately I am not. All I want to say is that I know you are very very very strong. You will take it all and come out as a boss and stand tall. So do not worry, we all here to support you, to love you. We all love you and everybody PriyaAnkit Fans, Ankit Ki Battlion, Priyanka Paltan, everybody loves you so much and we all are rooting for you and I miss you yaar. Jaldi se tu jeet ke aaja and then we will celebrate your win. Just take care of yourself and be strong as you are".