Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Asks Priyanka Choudhary To 'Not Waste Time' With Ankit Gupta, She Says 'Aapne Toh'
Bigg Boss 16 update: Salman Khan's reality show has managed to keep the viewers hooked on to their television sets. Be it the tasks or the fights in Bigg Boss 16, fans are loving every bit of the drama in the show. Adding a new twist in tale, the makers introduced the Ticket To Finale where the contestants locked horns with each other.
While the viewers are waiting to know who will emerge as the finalist of Bigg Boss 16, the creative team has delivered another googly. They invited astrologer Saurish Sharma, who predicted the future of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants. From Tina Datta to Priyanka Choudhary, Saurish Sharma predicted things about the top 9 contestants of the show.
What Saurish Sharma Said About Tina Datta?
Saurish said that Tina Datta's past four-five years have been full of ups and downs but she can bounce back, if she works on it. 'Be care free. Tina, ek blockbuster ke baad, dusra blockbuster dikha nahi hai. Isme problem kafi hadh tak aapke attitude mein,' Saurish told the Uttaran actress.
When the astrologer mentioned her attitude problems, Tina Datta disagreed and said that she never had issues of unprofessionalism.
Saurish advised Sumbul to resolve her issues with her mother, stating that she requires emotional support from others. He mentioned that she has the talent and calibre and hence, she should focus on being her own emotional support.
The astrologer talked about Sumbul's mother, saying that she must end all the differences with her.
While Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary's relationship has become the talk of the town, astrologer asked the actress to 'not waste time' as the future of their relationship looks weak.
'Mujhe aapka aur Ankit ke relationship ka future acha nahi dikh raha. Time waste mat kariye,' Saurish told Priyanka.
Can you guess how Priyanka Choudhary reacted? She quipped, 'Aapne toh tension de di hamhe.'
BIGG BOSS 16 ANKIT GUPTA ELIMINATION
Ankit Gupta was evicted from the reality show after the housemates voted against him. Unlike normal eliminations, Bigg Boss closed the voting lines and allowed the contestants to decide the fate of the nominated contestants. Seven members including Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot voted against Ankit Gupta.
What do you have to say about astrologer Saurish Sharma's prediction? Do share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.
