Bigg Boss 16 | Priyanka Choudhary's Team Shares Statement As Nimrit's Dad Calls Her Insecure: Love Is...

Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Choudhary's team issued a statement on Sunday (January), expressing displeasure over Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's dad's remark on the actress. The official Instagram handle of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary posted a long statement, stating that 'love is earned and not bought', reacting to the comments Nimrit's father made during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The team said that they are hurt by the statements made by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father during Saturday (January 7) episode. The statement went viral on the internet within a few minutes of being shared.

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka's Team Says 'Deeply Hurt' Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka's Team Says 'Deeply Hurt' After Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father said that Priyanka Choudhary is 'insecure' of his daughter and accused her of hiring trolls to attack the Choti Sarrdaarni actress, Priyanka's team hit back with a statement. 'We are deeply hurt by the statements made by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father in yesterday's episode. Sir, this immense love that she's showered across the nation is EARNED not bought,' the statement read. Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka's Team Talks About MyGlamm Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka's Team Talks About MyGlamm Priyanka's team mentioned the MyGlamm Face of the Season contest, stating that they fans helped the Udaariyaan actress in winning the competition without using 'zero bots'. 'From making her win the MyGlamm contest using 'zero bots' (yes, we can proudly and confidently say that), to making history with 4 million tweets- we can assure you that it's all very real and is a result of the blood, sweat and tears of the entire fandom. She earned every single fan's love because she's truly Janta Ki Jaan,' the statement said. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka's Team Calls It Retaliation To Nimrit's Dad's Remark Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka's Team Calls It Retaliation To Nimrit's Dad's Remark While Priyanka and Nimrit continue to lock horns inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, their loved ones are supporting them from the outside. Priyanka's team said that they don't 'silence to be confused with weakness.' 'Also, just like Priyanka, we don't like to mudsling anyone, but now that we're here, we also don't want want out silence to be confused with weakness. This is not an attack, it's a retaliation,' the statement read. Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Team FULL Statement Priyanka's team also mentioned that the fans had a dreadful time when they had to fight the bots, who tried to help other contestants in the contest. 'So here it is- The Paltan had a dreadful time fighting the bots during the MyGlamm contestant, and after getting declared the winner of the contestant, we can say that our love is stronger than any amount of bots. Hence, proved. Team PCC and family,' the statement read,

Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have faced issue since the inception of Bigg Boss 16. While Priyanka has tried her best to ignore Nimrit, the latter has often targeted her in the show. Whenever the captainacy task was announced, Nimrit ensured that her arch rival was never able to win it and become the new captain of BB 16 house.

