Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Team On Vikas' Wife Slamming Shiv Due To 'PR': Itni Saafai Toh Salman...
Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Choudhary's team has issued a statement, clarifying the rumours about Vikas Manaktala's Gunjan Walia being the PR of the actress. Her team reacted to the speculations about Gunjan targeting Shiv Thakare and accusing him of 'stealing clothes' as she is working for the PR team of Priyanka Choudhary.
The Udaariyaan actress' team released a statement to put an end to the baseless rumours that have been floating since the past two days on social media. They strongly reacted to the allegations that Guujan Walia slammed Shiv Thakare over clothes as she is 'Priyanka Choudhary's PR'.
The allegations were leveled by a certain fandoms after there were a few changes made to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Instagram profile. A few netizens accused Priyanka of hiring Vikas' wife Guunjan Walia as her PR, claiming that the latter slammed Shiv Thakare as she was working for Udaariyaan star.
Roaring Statement On Allegations Of Hiring Gunjan As PR
Priyanka's team said that it was an 'attempt to defame' the actress a few weeks ahead of the grand finale.
'Here it goes, another attempt by a few people conspiring to defame Priyanka and another letter to clear the air. See we don't react to hate but the false narratives need to stop. Firstly, Priyanka's solid game is only a result of her outstanding personality and she does not need any support to thrive-she's wired to win,' the statement said.
What Statement Said About Guunjan Walia?
'Priyanka's original management team, Insync digitals from Chandigarh decided to take onboard Guunjan dated 23rd January- who happens to be a well-networked celebrity manager in Mumbai and sadly also happens to be the person who recently raised issues with Shiv,' the statement read.
Priyanka's team clarified that Gunnjan's issues with Shiv had nothing to do with Shiv Thakare.
'Now to everyone who's been talking about this matter, here's the blatant and bland truth- sorry if it's not shocking or entertaining- Guunjan has just been taken onboard to manage Pari's work in Mumbai as we inch close to finale. And of course, Gunnjaan's professional wirk has nothing to do with her matter with Shiv,' the statement further said.
Why Gunjan's Name Was Removed From Priyanka's Instagram Bio?
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's team revealed that they decided to take down the name from her Instagram profile due to the negativity over the same on social media.
'Also, we took her name off bio due to the massive amount of negativity around it that deters from our main goal to focus on Pari. So please stop connecting dots because there are not dots. Honestly, itni safai toh Priyanka bhi Salman sir ko nahi deti jitna hum sabki dete hai,' the statement added.
BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE
Bigg Boss 16 will end its glorious journey of over four months on February 12, 2023. The grand finale episode will be available for viewing on Colors channel and VOOT Select. The top six finalists will reach the finale week and one can even expect a surprise mid-week elimination in the reality show.
- Bigg Boss 16: Fan Asks Ankit Gupta If He's Excited To Meet Priyanka Choudhary, He Says 'Main Bahut...' - WATCH
- Priyanka Choudhary Dhamaal Baaki Sab...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Nimrit, Shiv Thakare & MC Stan Target Her
- Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta & Shalin Bhanot To Get NOMINATED For Eviction? WATCH
- Bigg Boss 16: Loved Priyanka Choudhary's Weekend Ka Vaar Lehenga? Cost Of Her Outfit Will Blow Your Mind
- Bigg Boss 16 | Tina Datta EXITS The Show Mid-Week? Here's The Truth
- Bigg Boss 16 Tweets Of The Day: Gauahar Unhappy With Priyanka-Shiv, Kamya On Soundarya's Eviction & More
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Opens Up On Priyanka Choudhary’s Wedding; Says ‘Main Dahej Mein….’
- BB16 | SHOCKING! Priyanka Choudhary Gets Into A Physical Fight With Sumbul Touqeer Khan; Watch
- Bigg Boss 16: Is Ankit Gupta MISSING Priyanka Choudhary? Fans Wonder As Junooniyatt Actor Shares Cryptic Post
- Naagin 7: Priyanka Choudhary Or Sumbul Touqeer? Fans Wonder Which Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Will Play Lead
- Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan REACTS To Soundarya Sharma’s Eviction: Says ‘I Don’t Agree With Shiv & Priyanka’
- Bigg Boss 16 Winner: NOT Priyanka Choudhary Or Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma Wants THIS Contestant To Win