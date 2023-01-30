Bigg Boss 16: 4 Reasons Why Priyanka Choudhary Can Win The Show
It is just two weeks left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 and there are speculations about who will win the show. So far, there are 7 contestants in the game namely Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot. Amid this, Priyanka Choudhary has managed to carve a niche for herself with her game and is among the talked about contestants on the popular reality show. As Priyank Choudhary has emerged as a strong contestant, we bring you 4 reasons why Priyanka holds a strong chance to win Bigg Boss 16.
Priyanka As A Fearless Personality
Priyanka Choudhary has been one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 16. She has never shied away from taking a stand or expressing her opinions on the show irrespective of the competition. She believes in calling a spade a spade.
Priyanka Has An Emotional Connection With The Audience
Priyanka has developed an emotional connection with the the audience. Be it with her bond with Ankit Gupta or how she makes sure to be with other contestants during their difficult moments or when they are low, Priyanka has certainly proved that she is a queen of hearts
Priyanka As A Lone Warrior
Many people have been of the opinion that Priyanka had an upper hand with Ankit Gupta entering the house with her. But the Udaariyaan actress has proved to be a lone warrior in the house as she has played the game individually and didn't let Ankit Gupta's elimination affect her as well. Priyanka has certainly proved that she is the ultimate boss lady.
Priyanka & Her Friendships
Priyanka Choudhary has proved to be a great friend and there are no second thoughts. We all have loved her unconditional support for Ankit Gupta. But apart from Ankit, she has always been a great friend to Archana and loves her despite their frequent tiffs. Besides, we can't miss out on her recent friendship with Tina Datta. Clearly, her friendships in the house have been an integral part of her journey and could be an essential reason for her triumph.
Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.
- Bas Jeetke Aana Trophy: Sumbul Touqeer's Imlie Co-star Calls Her 'Chipkali', Wants Her To Win Bigg Boss 16
- Bigg Boss 16| Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Reveals How Her Rivalry With Priyanka Choudhary Started: Never Tried...
- Bigg Boss 16: Ex-BB Winner Roots For Priyanka Choudhary; Says ‘She Looks Very Strong’
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Wants To Smack Archana Gautam’s Face Post An Ugly Fight; Here’s What Happe
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s Fans Conduct A Flash Mob in Amravati As They Root For Him; WATCH
- Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Zuzu? Here’s What Tina Datta Has To Say About The Most Important Person Of Her Life
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Is Out Of Ticket To Finale Week Race? Watch
- Bigg Boss 16 | Tina Datta REACTS To What Cheap Thing Did Shalin Bhanot Ask Her To Give On The Show
- Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Exposes Shalin Bhanot Claiming To Be Depressed; Says ‘The Way He Danced……’
- Will Smack Her Face: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Vs Archana Gautam! Bigg Boss 16 Fans Guess Reason Behind FIGHT
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's Dad REACTS As Her Dig At Priyanka Choudhary Gets Edited From Episode: Promo...
- Tina Datta Declares Priyanka Choudhary As Bigg Boss 16 Winner, Says 'Shuruaat Se Akeli...'