Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary’s On Screen Father-In-Law Roots For Her; Says ‘Tejo Puttar Jeet Ke Aana’
Priyanka Choudhary, who is among the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 16, has managed to leave a mark with her game on the show. The actress has emerged as one of the strongest contenders for the winner's trophy and there are speculations about her making it to the grand finale. As Priyanka continues to create a buzz with her ongoing stint on Bigg Boss 16, her Udaariyaan co-star Ram Aujla has shared a sweet post for the actress and is rooting for her to win.
For the uninitiated, Ram played the role of Fateh's (Ankit Gupta) father and Tejo's (Priyanka Choudhary) father in law in the show. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ram shared a pic with Priyanka from the sets of Udaariyaan wherein the actress looked stunning in a pink coloured suit with heavy golden work. In the caption, Ram was seen cheering for Priyanka. He wrote, "You Can Win... You Will Win. Tejo Puttar Jeet ke Aana. Dil se Dua hai...". His post certainly left Priyanka's fans elated and fans were seen rooting for Priyanka in the comment section. An Instagram user commented, "Not her real papa support her on social media but her reel papa is doing..so good to see this JEETEGI TO PRIYANKA HI #priyankachaharchaudhary".
Take a look at Ram Aujla's post for Priyanka Choudhary:
Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently making the headlines for her new found friendship with Shalin Bhanot which turned sour in the last episode. In fact, the upcoming episode will see Shalin and Priyanka locking horns after the Naagin actor supported Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for captaincy. This left Priyanka and Tina Datta agitated and the ladies were seen calling out Shalin's double standards. It will be interesting to see how the equation between Shalin, Tina and Priyanka will change in the coming days on Bigg Boss 16.
