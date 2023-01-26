BB16: Ex-Contestant Calls Priyanka Choudhary The Winner; Wants Her To Share Trophy With THIS Contestant
Bigg Boss 16 is in its last leg and as everyone is looking forward to the grand finale of the show, speculations are rife about who will lift the trophy. So far, the popular reality show has found its top 8 contestants in Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam and MC Stan. As each contestant is giving a tough fight, former Bigg Boss contestant Sushant Digvikr has announced a winner of this season.
Wondering who is it? Well, as per Sushant, Priyanka should win Bigg Boss 16. Sharing a collage of Priyanka Choudhary's pics on Instagram story, Sushant wrote, "I see a winner". In another post, Sushant also called Priyanka and Shiv Thakare as the top 2 contestants and stated that the duo should share the trophy. Sushant wrote, "Of the 5 episodes I saw of Bigg Boss this season, I think PRiyanka and Shiv are top 2. Love their game! Priyanka a tad bit more but Shiv also! Can they like share the trophy? Bigg Boss, do something different na after all these years!". The post was captioned as, "Haven't had the chance to watch the show religiously this year! But @priyankachaharchoudhary is a QUEEEEEN! @shivthakare9 is amazing! Will love if either of them win".
Checkout Sushant Digvikr's post for Priyanka Choudhary:
Meanwhile, Priyanka Choudhary has been making the headlines as she is in the danger zone at the moment. Yes! Priyanka has been nominated for elimination this week along with Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare. It will be interesting to see who will be walking out of Bigg Boss 16 this week.
On the other hand, Priyanka has also been grabbing the eyeballs of late due to her constant tiffs with Shiv Thakare. The duo will be seen getting into an ugly argument over taking a room tonight. We wonder if there will be an end to their rivalry anytime soon.
