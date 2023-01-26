Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Punjabi SLAMS Priyanka-Tina For Obsessing Over Shalin Bhanot; Says ‘It’s So Boring’

Bigg Boss 16 is a shown wherein there are no permanent friends and enemies. This has been evident of late as the rumoured lovebirds Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have become arch rivals now and are often seen washing each other's dirty linen on national television. In fact, Priyanka Choudhary had also joined hands with Tina and is often seen taking jibes at Shalin Bhanot. This isn't all. Priyanka and Tina have not just been seen passing comments about the Do Hanson Ka Jodaa actor.

Interestingly, Shalin was also on Priyanka and Tina's radar during the nomination task and the ladies were seen slamming him for his fake personality. But looks like Priyanka and Tina targeting Shalin hasn't gone down well with the former Bigg Boss contestant. We are talking about Kamya Punjabi who has slammed Tina and Priyanka for obsessing over Shalin. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "Why do these girls only talk about Shalin? It's so boring, kya obsession hai bhai". Furthermore, Kamya also spoke about how the housemates continue to fight over what Ankit Gupta or Sajid Khan stated during their respective stints in the house. She tweeted, "Nominate hone par itni ladai kisi season meh nahi hui hogi, task kuch aur hota hai aur mudda kuch aur bann jaata hai... Sajid ne yeh kaha tha Ankit ne woh kaha tha yahi chalta rehta hai. Move on guys finale is close".

Meanwhile, the nomination task on Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a massive twist this week as each contestant nominated two contestants for elimination. As a result, Tina Datta, Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare have been nominated for eviction. It will be interesting to see who will be walking out of the popular reality show this weekend.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 will be having its grand finale in mid February. The show was earlier supposed to end in January 2023. However, it got an extension of four weeks.