Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Says 'Have Told Priyanka Choudhary Game Plan' As He Reacts To 'Paid PR' Accusation

Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Choudhary has been hogging all the limelight ever since she entered the BB 16 house. Be it her sizzling chemistry with Ankit Gupta or her fierce attitude, the Udaariyaan actress has grabbed eyeballs with her actions in the reality show, which is hosted by Salman Khan.

While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fans have been actively supporting her in the game, a few netizens accused a former contestant of 'being her paid PR' as he graced the show during the New Year 2023 episode.

We are talking about Rajiv Adatia. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant gave a befitting reply to the people, who accused him of helping Priyanka Choudhary.

Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv's Reply To Trolls Rajiv Adatia shared a picture with Priyanka Choudhary, taking a dig at the trolls and responding to them in his own style. He posted a tweet on Thursday (January 5), replying to the netizens, who alleged that he was trying to help Priyanka Choudhary in the game. 'Hahahahah!! Apparently in 2 seconds I have told Priyanka a game plan!Your wrong I actually narrated the whole Harry Potter all the books, I told her how to win the game apparently when I even didn't win the game!haha and also I told her how to make thepla!! Hahaha,' Rajiv wrote on the micro-blogging site. Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia Calls Priyanka Sweetheart Yesterday, the model praised Priyanka Choudhary, expressing his fondness for the Udaariyaan actress on social media. He called her a 'sweetheart', stating that he really likes her. 'She's actually a sweetheart yaar! I really like her!

PriyankaChaharO #bb16 she's got really good energy,' his viral tweet read. Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv's DIG At Trolls A few trolls continued to target Rajiv Adatia, calling him Priyanka's 'Paid PR'. Guess what? The model trolled them by posting a funny video on his official Twitter handle. 'I'm counting my money!!! Quite a lot actually! Paid Pr has become a thing! you guys are hilarious,' he wrote while sharing the video. Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia REACTS To MC Stan-Archana Gautam's Fight Rajiv also expressed his opinion on the major fight between MC Stan and Archana Gautam. He took Archana's side, stating that the rapper should not have dragged her mother into the conversation. 'Fight between archana and Stan I feel archana was saying the jharo thing because when she didn't want to do all ganged up on her so I understood her fustration! Stan shouldn't of said what he said wasn't right choice of words could been better quite harsh! #bb16,' he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

