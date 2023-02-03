Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Lauds Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s Journey On The Show; Says ‘19 years old and…..’

Bigg Boss 16 is in its last leg and each contestant has been looking forward to the finale week with a bated breath. Each contestant of the show (Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam) has managed to leave a mark with their performance on the show. Amid this, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been making the headlines as she has been lauded for her spirit of friendship during the torture task. She was seen sending strong with her friends Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan. In fact, Kamya Punjabi even tweeted, "Loved the way Sumbul kept fighting for her friends". And now, former contestant Rajiv Adatia has sung praises for Sumbul's journey on the popular reality show.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Rajiv hailed the 19 year old actress for leaving a mark with her stint on Bigg Boss 16. He even stated that he is proud of Sumbul and her journey. "I'm very proud of Sumbul! What a journey from the beginning till now!! 19 years old and she made a mark! Hats off to her yaar! God bless you," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sumbul is in the danger zone this week. She has been nominated for elimination along with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. This week's elimination will certainly change the game in the house as it will be a massive blow to the mandali. On the other hand, Sumbul's rumoured beau Fahmaan Khan had even shared video rooting for Sumbul. He said, "I think majority logon ke expected nahi tha ki wo itni door tak aayegi aur itna acha karegi. But I think she is a very deserving contestant. Aap sab ab tak use vote karte rahe hain aur aage bhi karte rahenge main is baat ko janta hu. Lekin fir bhi mera farz banta hai ki main aap logon ko bata du ki vote kijiye Sumbul ko aur bachaiye use. Bachane se zyada jeetane ki baat hai ab". It will be interesting to see who will be walking out of the house this weekend.