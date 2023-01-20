Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia Shuts Down Trolls Perfectly As He Calls Priyanka Choudhary A ‘Sherni’

Bigg Boss 16 is inching towards its grand finale and the audience is undoubtedly looking forward to getting the winner of the show. As every contestant has been putting in their best effort to make it to the grand finale as a finalist, everyone has their own favourites. Amid this Rajiv Adatia has been rooting for Priyanka Choudhary. The Udaariyaan actress has been known for her strong personality and fearless game. And while Rajiv has recently hailed Priyanka, the former Bigg Boss 15 contestant was trolled on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account, Rajiv Adatia called Priyanka a 'sherni' and wrote, "Arre priyanka is a sherni she can handle anything that comes her way! She's a tough gir". While many people hailed Rajiv's comment, he was also trolled for the same. In the comment section, a Twitter user wrote, "2rs has been transferred successfully into your account. Enjoy". To this, the Khatron ke Khiladi 12 contestant came with a perfect comeback and replied saying, "Actually 1 get your facts right". Furthermore, Rajiv has also hailed Shiv Thakare and MC Stan's friendship.

Interestingly, there were rumours about Rajiv Adatia entering Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contestant. The media reports suggested that BB16 is likely to get another extension and more wild card contestants will be entering the house. However, Rajiv had rubbished the news and clarified that he is not entering Bigg Boss 16. He tweeted, "Just to confirm to you all. I'm not going in a a wild card or as a proxy! Rumours are false!"

Meanwhile, Priyanka Choudhary is going strong in the game and her co-stars have been rooting for her. Earlier, her Udaariyaan co-star Ram Aujla, who played her father in law in the show, shared a post sending best wishes to Priyanka. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ram shared a pic with Priyanka from the sets of Udaariyaan. He captioned the image as, "You Can Win... You Will Win. Tejo Puttar Jeet ke Aana. Dil se Dua hai..."