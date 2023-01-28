Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Calls Priyanka & THESE Contestants ‘Most Deserving’ Top 3, Says ‘I Can Feel It’

Rajiv Adatia Reveals His Top 3 Names

Rajiv Adatia, who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 15, often shares his opinion about Bigg Boss 16 contestants and the show. Taking to social media, the former Bigg Boss participant has revealed the names of BB 16 contestants who should reach the TOP THREE.

Rajiv Took Names Of Priyanka & These 2 Contestants

He tweeted, 'Priyanka Shiv and Archana top 3!! I can feel it!!! The most deserving in the sense of adding to the show!!' Do you agree with him?

Rajiv Adatia And His Love For Priyanka

Time and again, Rajiv Adatia has made it clear on Twitter that he loves Bigg Boss 16 contestant and Udaariyaan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Since the beginning of the controversial reality show last year, he has been openly supporting her.

Rajiv Appreciated Shiv And Archana As Well

While Priyanka might be his favourite in the Bigg Boss 16 house, Rajiv has repeatedly appreciated Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam on social media. Even when he entered the show as a guest, he made sure to say positive things about their game. Now, it'll be interesting to see if his prediction will turn out to be true or not.

Contestants Nominated For Elimination This Week

This week, Bigg Boss 16 housemates nominated four contestants for eviction - Priyanka, Shiv, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot. In tonight's episode, Farah Khan will announce the name of the participant who has received the least amount of votes. Keep watching this space for more updates!