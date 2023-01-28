Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Calls Priyanka & THESE Contestants ‘Most Deserving’ Top 3, Says ‘I Can Feel It’
After a grand premiere in October last year, Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 is all set to end next month. Hosted by Salman Khan, the grand finale of the sixteenth season of controversial reality series Bigg Boss will be held on February 12 and everyone is now waiting to she who will finally win.
Now, only eight contestants are locked inside the BB 16 house and one among them will get eliminated from the show in tonight's (January 28) episode.
The TOP 8 contestants are - Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Tina Datta.
As the finale is only a few days away now, several celebrities have started openly supporting their favourites on social media. Now, a popular former contestant has revealed the names of Bigg Boss 16 participants who should bag the top three spots according to him.
Rajiv Adatia Reveals His Top 3 Names
Rajiv Adatia, who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 15, often shares his opinion about Bigg Boss 16 contestants and the show. Taking to social media, the former Bigg Boss participant has revealed the names of BB 16 contestants who should reach the TOP THREE.
Rajiv Took Names Of Priyanka & These 2 Contestants
He tweeted, 'Priyanka Shiv and Archana top 3!! I can feel it!!! The most deserving in the sense of adding to the show!!' Do you agree with him?
Rajiv Adatia And His Love For Priyanka
Time and again, Rajiv Adatia has made it clear on Twitter that he loves Bigg Boss 16 contestant and Udaariyaan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Since the beginning of the controversial reality show last year, he has been openly supporting her.
Rajiv Appreciated Shiv And Archana As Well
While Priyanka might be his favourite in the Bigg Boss 16 house, Rajiv has repeatedly appreciated Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam on social media. Even when he entered the show as a guest, he made sure to say positive things about their game. Now, it'll be interesting to see if his prediction will turn out to be true or not.
Contestants Nominated For Elimination This Week
This week, Bigg Boss 16 housemates nominated four contestants for eviction - Priyanka, Shiv, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot. In tonight's episode, Farah Khan will announce the name of the participant who has received the least amount of votes. Keep watching this space for more updates!
- Bigg Boss 16: Fans Trend ‘Shame On Farah Khan’ & ‘Most Loved Contestant Priyanka’ As Host Calls Her Vamp
- Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Choudhary Gets Appreciation From Mika Singh: 'Aap Jis Field Me Jaoge...'
- At least Let Me Touch It, Upar Se Hi: Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta Recalls Shocking Casting Couch Experience
- Her Steps On Every...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Anil, Farah Compare Sumbul Touqeer To Deepika Padukone
- Bigg Boss 16: Simi Garewal Wants To Steal THIS Thing from Priyanka Choudhary, Says 'She Is Looking...'.
- Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Continues Fantastic Run, Farah Calls Priyanka ‘Vamp’ In Bigg Boss 16
- Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Unhappy With Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'Dhoyegi Sare Bartan' Remark For Priyanka
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Targets Priyanka Choudhary, Says 'Inke Saath Jo Bhi Time...'
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Achieves Another FEAT Ahead Of Grand Finale - Deets Inside
- BB16: Shiv’s BB Marathi 2 Co-Contestant Defends Him After Priyanka Demeans Him; Says ‘He Is A Gentleman’
- Bigg Boss 16: Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Supporting THIS Mandali Member, Calls Him A ‘Winner’
- Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Fan Gets Permanent Tattoo Of Her Name On Hand Ahead Of Finale. PIC Goes Viral