Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Wants Tina Datta To Return To The Show & The Reason Will Leave You In Splits
Bigg Boss 16 is in its last leg and the popular reality show witnessed a massive twist wherein Tina Datta was eliminated from the show. To note, Tina was nominated with Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot and her elimination left everyone brimming with opinion. Needless to say, her fans are missing her presence on the popular reality show. Amid this, a former Bigg Boss contestant has requested to bring Tina back on Bigg Boss 16 and the reason will leave you in splits.
We are talking about Rajiv Adatia who has requested Bigg Boss to bring back Tina Datta on the show. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Rajiv wrote, "BB send Tina back in the house I wanna see Shalin's reaction!! Come on Big Boss be a sport!! that would be fun!!" Clearly, Rajiv has been pulling Shalin's leg. To note, Shalin and Tina's frequently changing relationship has always been the talk of the town. In fact, the rumoured lovebirds had turned foes of late and were seen washing each other's dirty linen on national television. This isn't all. Shalin had even claimed to be battling depression and anxiety post his rift with Tina.
On the other hand, Tina and Priyanka Choudhary were schooled by host Farah Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for allegedly bullying Shalin Bhanot. The ladies were touted to be the vamps of the house. However, Tina, post her elimination, has called Shalin a manipulator and emphasised that she would not like to meet him outside the BB house.
"I am a very emotional person, and can go all out for my friends. He would apologise to Sajid Khan and ask him to patch us up. Hence, I decided to give him the benefit of doubt. However, as I started getting to know him better, I realised he is manipulative, contradictory and so aggressive. He once charged at me and even threw stuff. It was traumatic and I was scared of him. And when I decided to take a stand, he would go up to everyone and claim I was wrong. It was too soon to say that we had grown feelings for each other. Yes, we were a little more than friends and just getting to know each other. But I realised he is not the right guy for me. I don't even want to ever meet him again," she added.
