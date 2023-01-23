Bigg Boss 16: Rashami Desai REACTS As Sumbul Touqeer RECREATES Tapasya-Ichcha's Uttaran Scene: Girl You...

Bigg Boss 16 update: Sumbul Touqeer received praise from all the corners for performing a scene with Tina Datta in front of Ekta Kapoor. The two popular TV actress recreated the iconic Tapasya and Ichcha scene from the hit show Uttaran, making the viewers nostalgic. While Tina Datta reprised her role of Ichcha, Sumbul Touqeer turned into Tapasya for the scene.

Can you guess how the original Tapasya aka Rashami Desai reacted to Sumbul Touqeer's acting? Well, she has the sweetest message for Sumbul and you definitely need to see it.

Just like the other fans, even Rashami Desai went gaga over Sumbul Touqeer and her recent tweet is a proof of the same. Grab a bowl of popcorn and read on to know what the TV diva wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Turns Into Tapasya Sumbul Touqeer, who wooed the viewers with her power-packed performance as Imlie in Star Plus' show of the same name, showcased her acting skills by portraying a grey-shaded role in front of Ekta Kapoor. She managed to win hearts with her acting prowess once again, turning into Tapasya with ease. Her video from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going viral on the internet and we are not surprised. Bigg Boss 16: Rashami REACTS As Sumbul RECREATES Her Uttaran Scene Rashami Desai, who became a household name after playing the role of Tapasya in Uttaran, couldn't help but gush over Sumbul Touqeer Khan's acting chops. She reacted to a video where Sumbul is seen enacting the scene from Uttaran, which also starred Tina Datta, Nandish Sandhu and Gaurav Chopra. Rasham, who participated in Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 16, praised Sumbul Khan while sharing her views about the recent episode. Sending her love to Sumbul, Rashami said that she recreated the historic scene very well. Calling it a historic scene, she added that Sumbul has a vibe to her. '#SumbulTouqeerKhan killed it my love it's historic and you recreated very well ma gurl, you have a vibe,' the Dil Se Dil Tak actress tweeted. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Sumbul Touqeer Saved Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Sumbul Touqeer Saved Sumbul Touqeer was nominated along with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma. She received the highest number of votes among the nominated contestants and hence, got saved from elimination. She along with other contestants including MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam decided the fate of the three. In the end, it was Soundarya Sharma, who had to leave the Bigg Boss 16 house.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

The finale of Salman Khan's show will air on February 12, 2023 on Colors channel. Six contestants are expected to enter the finale week and viewers can even expect a surprise mid-week eviction. Sumbul Touqeer is competing for the winner's trophy along with Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

What do you have to say about Sumbul Touqeer's acting as Tapasya? Did she ace the role? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

