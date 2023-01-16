Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan & Abdu Rozik Earned Bigger Amount Than The Winner’s Prize Money In 3 Months?
Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is now just four weeks away from its much-awaited grand finale. Hosted by Salman Khan, the makers have planned some interesting twists to make the series more entertaining and intriguing for the viewers.
Before that, Bigg Boss 16 witnessed three shocking exits in the last three episodes. While Sreejita De got evicted as she was the least voted contestant last week, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan left the Bigg Boss house due to their professional commitments.
Both Sajid and Abdu stayed in Bigg Boss house for over three months and their fans are already missing seeing them with Shiv Thakare, MC Stanm and their 'mandali'.
However, did you know that both of them reportedly earned bigger amount than the winner's prize money in their three months stay? Yes, you read that right!
Abdu And Sajid Khan’s Emotional Exit From Bigg Boss 16
In Saturday's episode, Bigg Boss announced that Abdu is leaving the show as he had taken some other work outside and won't be able to be part of the extended weeks. Later, Sajid too left the BB house as he'll be starting his next film titled 100% (Hundred Percent) very soon. Their exits left other housemates emotional.
Bigg Boss 16: Fees Charged By Abdu Rozik
The 'Chota Bhaijaan' singer Andu Rozik won many hearts during his stay inside the Bigg Boss house with his cute antics and was among the most loved contestants on the show. According to reports, he charged Rs 3-4 lakh per week.
Bigg Boss 16: Money Earned By Abdu Rozik In 3 Months
In a journey of around fifteen weeks of Bigg Boss 16 so far, Abdu Rozik stayed inside for 14 weeks. In December, he had to come out for a week to fulfill some professional commitments. According to The Siasat Daily, he earned Rs 42-56 lakh (approx) in his three months stay. However, it is not yet confirmed.
Bigg Boss 16: Fees Charged By Sajid Khan
After staying away from the limelight for four years, Sajid Khan made his comeback with Bigg Boss 16. Co-contestants and viewers called him the 'mastermind' of the much-loved 'mandali' of the BB 16 house. He reportedly charged Rs 5 lakh per week.
Bigg Boss 16: Money Earned By Sajid Khan In 3 Months
According to the same report, Sajid Khan's total fees for 15 weeks stand at Rs 75 lakh (approx). Isn't it huge?
Bigg Boss 16’s Winner’s Prize Money
After losing the whole amount, the Bigg Boss 16 contestants finally earned Rs 20 lakh as the winner's prize money after last week's nominations task in which there were supposed to nominate one category of participants among the lost, active, and hyperactive. So, as of now, the prize money amount is Rs 20 lakh which is much lesser than the amount earned by Sajid and Abdu during their three-month stay. Keep watching this space for more updates!
