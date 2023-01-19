Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan & Abdu Rozik To Return To Salman Khan’s Show?

Bigg Boss 16 came with a massive twist during the weekend wherein Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan bid adieu to the show. It was reported that Sajid and Abdu left the popular reality show due to prior work commitments. Their sudden exit left the audience and the contestants heartbroken. In fact, the mandali, including Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan, were seen missing the duo and seem to be a little lost post Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik's exit. But as per the recent update, Sajid and Abdu will return to the popular reality show.

It is reported that Sajid and Abdu will be returning to Bigg Boss 16 during the weekend. Wondering if they will be the new wild card contestants? Well, the duo will be seen as the special guests on the popular reality show. Well, we wonder if Sajid and Abdu will enter the BB house once again and guide the mandali about their game or if will it just be a short stint to entertain the audience. To note, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made. But the reports about Sajid and Abdu's return to BB house has certainly got everyone excited.

Meanwhile, the mandali is set to witness some tough times as Shiv and Nimrit's friendship is set to go kaput soon. For the uninitiated, Nimrit has been disappointed after Shiv named MC Stan and Priyanka Choudhary for the captaincy task. In fact, Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot will be seen adding fuel to the fire and will instigate Nimrit against Shiv. Will it be the end of Nimrit and Shiv's bond?

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 is set for another twist as Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Soundarya Sharma have been nominated for elimination this week. Who do you think will walk out of the BB house this weekend? Let us know in the comment section below.