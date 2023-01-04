Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Instigates MC Stan To SLAP Archana Gautam Post Their Fight; WATCH

Recommended Video

Bigg Boss 16 ; Shiv ने गुस्से में बेकाबू MC Stan को कैसे संभाला ? Sajid ने कैसे उकसाया ? |FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 16 often witnesses ugly fights between the contestants which leaves the audience brimming with an opinion. After Archana Gautam locked horns with Vikas Manaktala and Shalin Bhanot, the lady was recently seen getting into an ugly tiff with MC Stan. The two got into a heated argument over duties and it got nasty after they dragged each other's parents and got into mudslinging. But it didn't stop there. As per the promo, MC Stan was seen fuming with anger over Archana's remarks about his songs.

The promo featured MC Stan fuming with anger and was planning to take a voluntary exit. He even isolated himself in the bathroom and was also seen kicking the chairs in the house. It was evident that he is quite hurt by Archana's remarks. As MC Stan was adamant to get a voluntary exit, Sajid Khan was seen instigating him to slap Archana following which he will be kicked out of the house. Though Sajid made the comment sarcastically, MC Stan was seen charging towards Archana's room. We wonder if MC Stan will end up hitting Archana Gautam in a fit of anger.

Advertisement

Check out the promo here:

Meanwhile, Vikas Manaktala, who was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 just after three weeks of his entry in the house, has called Sajid Khan as the mastermind of the house. He said that Sajid is playing the game very smartly and doing whatever he wants to do in the house. On the other hand, he also claimed that he sees MC Stan as the top finalists along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Abdu Rozik.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which was supposed to pull its curtains down this month, got an extension of four weeks. The popular reality show will now have its grand finale in mid-February now.