Bigg Boss 16: Fans Demand Sajid Khan’s Elimination As He Gets Nominated; Say ‘He Should Go Now’

Bigg Boss 16 has been full of surprises and there are no second thoughts about it. Just when you think that the popular reality show is getting a little predictable, the makers end up introducing a new twist in the game which changes the equations in the house. For instance, the first nomination task of 2023 left everyone intrigued wherein just four contestants apart from captain Shiv Thakare were declared safe from elimination. This week, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have been nominated for elimination while Priyanka Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik were declared safe in the task.

As Sajid Khan was nominated this week, it has got everyone brimming with an opinion. In fact, the ace filmmaker even got into an argument with Sreejita De and Priyanka Choudhary wherein the ladies claimed that Sajid is often affected by the nominations. To this, Sajid gave them an open challenge to nominate him till February 12 and dropped hints of him making it to the grand finale. His claims seem to have irked the netizens and they are demanding his eviction. A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "Nirmit and Sajid are literally Vamps of this season! Ek to @ColorsTV aage lekr chl rha inko ni to janta yo kbki inko evict kr chuki hoti. In dono ke chakkar mein BiggBoss dekhna band kardiya h. Evict #Sajid". Another user tweeted, "Janta to apna kaam kar rahi he, lekin ye challange @ColorsTV ko dia he #Sajid ne, unki credibility ko challenge kia he. Agar thodi si bhi sharam he unme, to Sajid ko evict karenge". One of the users even tweeted, "This time this #Sajid should go. What an egoist man. Itna negativity and ghamand leke kaha jaoge."

Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman had also taken an indirect and quirky jibe at Sajid Khan's claims about him making it to the grand finale. He tweeted, "Itna ahankar theek nahin hai paro".