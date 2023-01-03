Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Takes A Jibe At Sajid Khan Claiming To Make It To Finale; Says ‘Itna Ahankar…..’

The first nominations of 2023 have come with a massive twist on Bigg Boss 16. After all, the bonds in the house were at stake. Amid this, seven contestants were nominated for elimination this week including Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan and Sreejita De. Soon after the nominations, Sajid Khan was seen getting into an intense fight with Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De and Priyanka Choudhary wherein the ladies were of the opinion that the ace filmmaker is always affected by the nominations.

This didn't go down well with Sajid who was seen giving an open challenge to the housemates about him making it to the grand finale. He even challenged the other contestants to nominate him till February 12 and he will see them all in the finale. While Sajid's statement has left everyone brimming with an opinion, Shekha Sumar has apparently taken an indirect and quirky jibe at him. In his recent tweet on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Shekhar spoke about Sajid's claims and wrote, "Itna ahankar theek nahin hai paro".

Advertisement

Check out Shekhar Suman's tweet about Sajid Khan: