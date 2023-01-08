BB16: Salman Khan Compares Archana Gautam With Controversial Contestant Swami Om Post Her Fight With MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16 has witnessed an interesting Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan wherein the host ensured complete entertainment. During the weekend ka vaar, Salman was seen addressing several incidents in the house. Amid these, MC Stan and Archana Gautam's ugly fight also grabbed the eyeballs. Salman was seen schooling Archana for intentionally picking up a fight with MC Stan, her arrogance and her offensive remarks. While Archana was adamant that she was right at her point, Salman was seen comparing her with Swami Om. For the uninitiated, Swami Om was one of the most controversial contestants in the history of Bigg Boss.

This happened after Archana stated, "Sir, ye log nhi dekhte main dekhti hu ki kahan jhadu lg rhi hai, sb dikhta hai sir. us din sajid ji ko bola tb ja ke jhaadu lagi. Kyunki main dekhti hu kisne kaam kiya kisne nahi". To this, Salman stated, "Sb is ghar me andhe hain, kisi ko kuch ni dikhayi deta, sirf aapko dikhta hai. ek baba is ghar me aaye the Swami Om, bechare ab nahi rahe. Guzar gaye. Unko wo sab dikhta tha jo kisi ko nahi dikhta tha. Lekin jo sabko dikhta tha is ghar me kaanch, wo unko nahi dikhta tha". This left everyone in splits as Salman compared Archana to Swami Om.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Salman even stated that Archana has been in the house on 'khairaat' and if she wishes to continue with her arrogant behaviour, she is free to walk out of the house. We wonder if Salman's words will change Archan's game on the show.

On the other hand, the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 will be an emotional roller coaster ride as the family members of the contestants will be seen entering the Bigg Boss House and will be staying there for a week.