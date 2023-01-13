Bigg Boss 16: THIS Contestant To Make Her Big Screen Debut With Salman Khan Post The Show?

Bigg Boss 16 has come up with an interesting ensemble of contestants and each contestant has been putting their best foot forward in the game. Amid this, Priyanka Choudhary has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of the popular reality show. The Udaariyaan actress has managed to win millions of hearts with her fearless personality and strong game. In fact, she has been rumoured to be among the finalists of the show by the audience and several celebs have also been rooting for her win.

And now, as the audience is looking forward to an exciting episode of Shukravaar Ka Vaar, it seems to be coming with a big news for Priyanka and her fans as there are reports that the Udaariyaan actress is likely to make her big Bollywood debut opposite the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor. As per a recent update, Simi Garewal will be having a rendezvous with Salman which will be coming with interesting revelations. During the conversation, Salman stated that he would like to work with Priyanka and Sajid in a future project. Well, it will indeed be a moment of pride for Priyanka and her massive fan following.

Meanwhile, gossipmills are also abuzz that Priyanka will also be roped in to play the lead in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming project. To note, Ekta Kapoor, who had recently bid adieu to Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6, had dropped hints about heading Bigg Boss house for a new project. She also teased fans about finding the leads of the project from the popular reality show. In fact, Filmibeat had exclusively reported that Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka and Nimrit Ahluwalia have been in the race to bag Ekta Kapoor's project. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made. Well, if the reports turned out to be true, Priyanka will definitely be on a roll.