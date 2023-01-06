Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Asks Archana Gautam To Leave The House? Here’s What We Know

Bigg Boss 16 has been synonymous with endless fights since the beginning. And this week, Archana Gautam and MC Stan's ugly fight made the headlines. For the uninitiated, Archana and MC Stan had locked horns over doing the duties in the house. Their war of words took an ugly turn after they got into mudslinging and dragged each other's parents into the arguments. Their offensive remarks left everyone brimming with an opinion and fans have been waiting for Salman Khan's reaction to this tiff.

And now, as per the recent promo, Salman Khan will be seen addressing Archana and MC Stan's fight. During the promo, "Archana and Stan aapne is ghar ki saari hadhien paar kardi. maa baap ke upar jaane ka matlab kya hai yaar. Stan tu sahi tha is jhagde me ya galat tha, tu khud bta". While Stan agreed to be at fault, Salman then slammed Archana and even asked her to leave the house. He stated, "Archana agar ye aapka attitude hai to abhi ke abhi darwaza kholta hu jaiye aap". It will be interesting to see if Archana will decide to leave the house.

Meanwhile, Salman will also be seen schooling Tina Datta for faking her relationship with Shalin Bhanot. During the Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Salman stated, "Tina konsa game khel thi ho aur kiske saath. Consistency nahi aap me. Jab weak pad gayi, jab strong ho gayi aa gayi bahar. Jhagda ho gaya music baja aur dance chal rha hai. Baki ka koi ni tha dance karne layak, chipakne layak". Clearly, the Shukravaar Ka Vaar will be coming up with a lot of dhamaka.

Meanwhile, this week, seven contestants have been nominated for elimination including Archana, Sajid Khan, Shalin, Tina, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Shama and Sreejita De. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the house this weekend.