Shalin Bhanot’s Ex-Wife, Actress Dalljiet Kaur Confirms Marriage With Beau In March, Will Move Abroad With Son
TV actress Dalljiet Kaur, who was earlier married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot, has found love again. She is dating UK-based Nikhil Patel for a year and is in a happy space.
Well, the much-in-love couple finally took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged on January 3 in Nepal and are all set to exchange wedding vows in March this year. Yes, you read that right!
After tying the knot with Nikhil who is working with a finance company, Dalljiet will move to London with her nine-year-old-son Jaydon.
Confirming her marriage with Nikhil, Dalljiet told ETimes, "The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised."
Revealing details about her first meeting with Nikhil, Dalljiet stated, "I met Nick at a friend's party in Dubai last year. I only spoke about my son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. He wore blue nail polish on his toes, and when I asked him about it, he replied, 'I am a proud dad of two girls.' Romance wasn't in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Anika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us."
DALLJIET'S MARRIAGE WITH SHALIN BHANOT
For the unversed, Dalljiet and Shalin met each other on the sets of Sony TV's Kuvadhu and fell in love with each other. After dating each other for a few years, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level by getting married in 2009.
However, things soon turned ugly between them and Dalljiet even accused him of domestic violence. After a nasty battle, they finally got divorced in 2015. However, Shalin and Dalljiet are still cordial with each other for the sake of their son Jaydon.
Heartiest congratulations to Dalljiet and Nikhil.
- Entertainment Live Updates: Sidharth & Kiara's Pre-Wedding Festivities, Archana Bashed by KJo In Bigg Boss 16
- Bigg Boss 16: Did you know THIS Was Shalin Bhanot's First Job Before Becoming an Actor?
- Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan Spills Beans About Sumbul Touqeer’s Wedding; Says ‘Mujhe Lagta Hai….’
- Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Lauds Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s Journey On The Show; Says ‘19 years old and…..’
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Accuses Shiv Thakare Of Spreading 'Jhoothe Ilzam'. He Says 'Jo Bolte...'
- When They Finally Ask...: Swiggy Shares Hilarious Meme On Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer. Fans REACT
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer In Danger Zone; Here Are The 4 Milestones Achieved By Her Ahead Of Grand Finale
- Bigg Boss 16: Fans Praise Priyanka Choudhary For Not Complaining Despite Face & Hand Bruises In Torture Task
- Balti Pakdni Nahi...: EX Winner Praises Bigg Boss 16's Nimrit, MC Stan; Takes Dig At Shalin, Archana, Priyanka
- Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar Replacing Salman To SHOCKING Eviction, Everything About Weekend Ka Vaar
- Bigg Boss 16: Archana’s OLD Video From Ravi Kishan’s Regional Show Goes Viral, Fans Call Her A ‘Hustler’
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv’s Sister Reveals His Biggest Competition On The Show; Spills Beans About His Wedding Plans