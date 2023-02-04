Bigg Boss 16: Did you know THIS Was Shalin Bhanot's First Job Before Becoming an Actor?

TV star Shalin Bhanot, currently seen as a contestant in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, is grabbing eyeballs ever since his entry into the controversial reality show.

While he has been making news for his unique game and charming personality. However, before becoming an actor, he struggled a lot and went through a rough patch in his life.

Did you know Shalin was a salesman in his early days of struggle? Yes, you read that right! He used to sell mobile phones in an electronics shop when he moved to Mumbai from his hometown Jabalpur.

Shalin struggled with the English language as he was not polished in it. He was not well versed in the mannerisms required to communicate with the customers, but in spite of that, he managed to create sales.

Initially, Shalin would directly ask the customers how much money they had and what they wanted, but the owners would support him and correct him with his tone and educate him to ask questions like what was their budget and what they would prefer buying.

Shalin shared that the biggest lesson he learned from his job as a salesman was that no work is big or small and even the smallest of work can teach one a lot if they have the desire to learn.

This experience helped shape Shalin into the confident and charming individual he is today. Back in 2004, he made his TV debut with MTV Roadies as a contestant and went on to feature in various TV shows. He has now made a name for himself in the entertainment industry and is a true testament to the fact that anything is possible if you have the drive and determination to succeed.

SHALIN BHANOT IN BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE WEEK

After going through many ups and downs in his Bigg Boss 16 journey, Shalin has finally reached the finale week after winning this week's nominations task in which all the housemates were supposed to count to nine minutes.

The grand finale of the controversial reality show is slated to take place on February 12 and it'll be interesting to see if Shalin will walk away with the winner's trophy or not.

