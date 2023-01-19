Mai Relate Nahi Karta Bigg Boss Se: When BB 16's Shalin Bhanot Said He'll Never Participate In Show - VIDEO

TV star Shalin Bhanot too is a part of Bigg Boss 16. The actor is one of the most talked-about contestants on the show so far. From his closeness with Tina Datta to ugly fights with MC Stan, it won't be wrong to say that Shalin has been one of the most active participants of the current season.

Besides showing his romantic and angry sides, Shalin's entertaining side too has been grabbing eyeballs. However, did you know that he once said that he doesn't relate to Bigg Boss and might never participate in it? Yes, you read that right!

During Bigg Boss 13, in an interview, Shalin revealed that he had hardly watched any episode of Bigg Boss as it's not his genre. The same video has now resurfaced on social media after a Reddit user posted it on the platform.

In the caption, he wrote, "How the tables turn". In the video, Shalin says, "Maine life mei kabhi Bigg Boss nahin dekha. I think thirteenth season chal raha hai, maine 13 seasons mei se shayad 3 episodes dekhe honge Bigg Boss ke. Har ek bande ka apna apan ek genre hota hai (of entertainment). Mera genre, jo entertainment ka hai, wo alag hai. Bigg Boss mera Genre nahi hai. Shayad isiliye mai relate nahi karta usse (Bigg Boss). Shayad isiliye mai kabhi na jaau."

Take a look at the video below:

However, fans think that he took the right decision by participating in the show and are calling him 'Bigg Boss material'.

Reacting to the video, a Reddit user wrote, "Shalin tu bigg boss ke liye hi bana hai."

Another user commented, "Ab bhai sahab poora Ghar me adha content de rhe hai Growth."

A third comment read, "At the moment I am watching bb16 only because of him."

