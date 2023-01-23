Kushal Tandon REPLACED By THIS Bigg Boss 16 Contestant In Ekta Kapoor’s Beauty And The Beast Remake

Soap queen Ekta Kapoor, who is basking in the success of Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6, is all set to remake Beauty And The Beast for Colors TV. Last seen in Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh, TV star Kushal Tandon recently confirmed that he's playing the lead role in it.

However, the makers have reportedly changed the plan and Kushal is not a part of it now. Yes, you read that right! According to the latest buzz, the makers have no roped in a popular Bigg Boss 16 contestant.

Well, we're talking about Shalin Bhanot. The latest reports state that Ekta Kapoor recently entered the Bigg Boss house along with director Dibakar Banerjee to cast a contestant for the second installment of Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

While they finally chose Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for the role, Ekta looked imporessed with Shalin's acting abilities and hinted that she might sign him soon for something. Since morning there were rumours that Shalin will be playing the lead role in an upcoming Colors show, produced by Ekta.

Now, it has been revealed that the show is none other than the much-awaited remake of Beauty And The Beast. While there has been no clarity on what wen wrong between Kushal and the makers, it is being speculated that the producer decided to change the cast of the show after coming out of the BB 16 house.

Advertisement

Revealing the same, a source informed ETimes, "Yes, the deal with Kushal has fallen through and we have now finalised Shalin Bhanot to play the male lead. Bigg Boss 16 is wrapping up on February 12 and we expect him to join the shoot immediately after."

However, an official announcement is still awaited. Reportedly, Ishq Subhan Allah and Sirf Tum star Eisha Singh will be seen as the female lead in the show.

As reported earlier, the fairytale drama is expected to air on weekends. While there were rumours that it might replace Naagin 6, there's no clarity on its launch date or time slot yet.

Keep watching this space for more updates!