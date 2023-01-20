BB16: Shekhar Suman Shares A Cryptic Post About Ignoring Barking Dogs; Fans Wonder If It Is For Priyanka

Bigg Boss 16 is just a couple of weeks away from the grand finale and everyone is waiting with bated breath for who will lift the winner's trophy. Interestingly, the makers had recently introduced the ticket to finale week and it did change a lot of equations in the house. While Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had their share of arguments, Shalin Bhanot's friendship with Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary also turned sour. Ever since then, the popular reality show has been witnessing a lot of mudslingings.

Amid this, Shekhar Suman, who often makes headlines with his opinion about the show, has got everyone brimming with an opinion with his recent cryptic post. The actor, who is seen hosting a special segment on Bigg Boss 16, took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "When you walk along the street stray dogs will bark at you for no reason. Just ignore them and keep walking. After all, they are dogs and they will bark". Although Shekhar didn't mention a name, his post certainly left Priyanka's fans wondering if it was for her. A Twitter user commented, "I know yeh priyanka ke liye ha...kal archana shalin nimrit saundarya bas priyanka priyanka priyanka kar raha tha". Another user tweeted, "True sir... Sherni hain apni pri.... She was watching the show like a queen".

Meanwhile, Priyanka's Udaariyaan co-star Ram Aujla has been rooting for her. For the uninitiated, Ram played the role of Fateh's (Ankit Gupta) father and Tejo's (Priyanka Choudhary) father in law in the show. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ram shared a pic with Priyanka from the sets of Udaariyaan. He captioned the image as, "You Can Win... You Will Win. Tejo Puttar Jeet ke Aana. Dil se Dua hai..."

On the other hand, Ankit Gupta has also declared Priyanka as the winner of Bigg Boss 16. In an interview, he said, "She is very much clear and opinionated. She always plays with her heart. For me, Priyanka is the winner of the show".