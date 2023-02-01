Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Hints Who Will Get Eliminated This Week; Announces Top 4 Finalists
Bigg Boss 16 has left everyone intrigued with its recent nomination task wherein the contestants had the chance to decide their fate. It was a tough competition and the mandali got in the danger zone. Yes! Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan were nominated for elimination. Needless to say, speculations are rife about who will walk out of the BB house ahead of the grand finale. While fans are rooting for their favourite contestant, Shekhar Suman has now hinted who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16.
Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer or MC Stan - Who Will Get Elimination?
Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Shekhar, who holds a special segment on the show every Sunday, revealed that MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer have the maximum chances to get evicted. He wrote, 'Either MC or Sumbul will be evicted next. Nimrit is safe. Easy to guess the winner now. Picture is quite clear'.
Furthermore, Shekhar Suman also revealed the top 4 finalists of the show and claimed that Priyanka and Shiv will be among the finalists. 'Archana Priyanka Shiv and Shalin definitely in top four and in the finale,' he wrote. This isn't all. Shekhar also dropped hints about the finale and tweeted, 'The final will be played between Priyanka n Shiv or Priyanka n Archana'.
Anupama Star Gaurav Khanna Roots For Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, was all praises for Sumbul. He said, 'Wo humse milne aayi thi jab actually humara set aur Bigg Boss ka set kaafi paas hai. so I remember wo Rupali ji (Rupali Ganguly) aur mujhse mil ke gayi thi jab wo Bigg Boss ke andar ja rahe the. Maine kuch follow nhi kia hai kyunki time nahi mila but maine suna hai wo bahut acha kar rahi hai aur abhi shayad finale ke paas hai. All the very best, uski energy bht achi hai, young hai exuberant hai and aur use seekhne ka shauq hai'.
