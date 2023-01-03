BB16: Shiv Thakare’s Team To Take Legal Action Against Vikas’s Wife Guunjan Post Her Allegations Against Him

It hasn't been long since Vikas Manaktala's wife Guunjan Walia made a serious allegation against Shiv Thakare post the Ghulaam actor's elimination from Bigg Boss 16. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Guunjan alleged that Shiv had apparently worn Vikas's blue suit with floral print post his elimination on the popular reality show. She even asked Shiv to return the clothes at the earliest. While he tweets grabbed a lot of eyeballs, Shiv's team has now released an official statement stating that they will be taking a legal action against Guunjan.

In the statement, "Since Bigg boss is over for some people, but it seems like they still continue to play the game even after getting out of the house! We as Shiv's team continue to maintain a dignified silence on all things said by other people as we know that his fans and his people know the kind of person Shiv is, who would never stoop down low or even try to be a part of any frivolity. Having said that, there have been several people and the recent one's being Vikkas and Guunjan who have levied some really distasteful and derogatory allegations on Shiv. For the record, not just one or two but Shiv has a team of three stylists styling him for the show and there's no dearth of clothes, shoes or any other necessary things in the house!"

Furthermore, Shiv's team also emphasised that they are looking into the matter internally. "But without even consulting or even trying to assess the entire matter, Mrs Manaktala has gone ahead and said frivolous things for Shiv which has deeply hurt the sentiments of his fans and family. While the matter is being looked into internally, we request the media to not write anything just because they have the power to day or write so. And we will give a counter reply to this once we come to know what the exact scenario was and will surely take this in legal fashion," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Guunjan had earlier shared a series of tweets claiming to have deleted the tweets after she received the clothes back and emphasised that she never meant to belittle anyone. We wonder what Guunjan Walia and Vikas Manaktala have to say in this regard.