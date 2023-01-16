Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare To Become The New Master Mind Of The Mandali Post Sajid Khan’s Exit?

Shiv Thakare Is Known For His Planning With Sajid Khan

Since the beginning of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan have been known for interesting strategies during the tasks. In fact, Shiv has often been touted to be the mind behind all the planning within the mandali and their game plans. And looks like he will be taking the lead for all the planning post Sajid Khan's exit.

Shiv Is A Strong Player And Knows The Exact Game Of Bigg Boss

The Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 winner has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 16. He has left a mark with his individuality and impressive game. In fact, Shiv knows how the Bigg Boss game goes on and knows when to play with his heart and when to strategise things.

Advertisement

Sajid Asked Shiv And Others To Take Care Of Sumbul

Sajid had also guided Shiv Thakare to stay strong in the house. This isn't all. He even asked him to look after Sumbul Touqeer Khan who has been the youngest contestant on the show. To note, just like Sajid, Shiv has also been a guide to the Imlie actress and makes sure to protect her.

Sajid Asks Mandali To Have Each Other’s Back

While Sajid's exit has left everyone emotional, Sajid Khan also asked the mandali to have each other's back. Shiv has taken it as an onus to hold the group together and he appears to be giving his best to stay strong in the game and hold Nimrit, Sumbul and MC Stan together which has been a sign of a true leader.