BB16: Gauahar Khan, Faisal Hail Shiv & MC Stan’s Friendship Amid Fight With Priyanka; Say ‘Dosti Ho Toh Aisi’
Bigg Boss 16, which has been witnessing an interesting ticket to finale week task, saw a twist in the game after Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary got into an ugly fight. It all started over dethroning Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from being the captain the of house. While Priyanka was seen putting in every effort to overturn Nimrit's captaincy, Shiv was seen having the Choti Sarrdaarni's back. However, things took an ugly turn after Priyanka allegedly demeaned Shiv Thakare and stated that he spoke ill about girls during his conversation with the golden boys Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar.
While Shiv lost his calm over Priyanka's allegation, MC Stan also took a stand for him and ewas seen slamming the Udaariyaan actress for the same. Needless to say, Shiv and MC Stan's friendship has been winning hearts. Talking about the same, Faisal Khan took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "Dosti ho toh #ShivThakare aur #MCStan jaisi". On the other hand, Gauahar Khan, who had recently excpressed her disappointment towards Shiv for eliminating Soundarya Sharma, had lauded the strong bond between the mandali. She tweeted, "U could agree or disagree, but dosti toh bohat acchi hai inki. Shiv, sumbul, mc, nirmit!"
Meanwhile, Shiv had given a strong reaction to Priyanka and stated, ""Meri nazar gandi hai to kyu mujhe hug karte ho, kyu apne blouse ka zip band karate ho. Ladko ka character nahi hota kya? Sirf ladkiyo ka hota hai?". Soon MTV Splitsvilla X4's Kashish Thakur came out in Shiv's support and lauded him for standing up for me. Sharing the Shiv Thakare's video wherein he was seen speaking about 'ladkon ka character'. He captioned the video as, "On point baat boli hai bhai.... Proud of you @shivthakare9" along with a heart emoticon. Interestingly, Priyanka and Shiv will be seen locking horns once again in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16. We wonder if there will be an end to their rivalry.
