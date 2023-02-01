Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Trolls Sumbul Touqeer, Says Shiv Thakare, MC Stan Got Nominated Due To Her
Bigg Boss 16 update: Things have changed inside the BB 16 house within a few hours, all thanks to the nomination episode. Adding a new twist in tale, the makers introduced an interesting nomination task where the contestants were divided into two teams, and they had to compete against each other to safeguard themselves from elimination.
As Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the captain of Bigg Boss 16, she was saved from nominations. Team A comprised of the Mandali members including Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul. Team B had Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot.
Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer turned out to be deciding factors in the task where they had to count till nine minutes and then press the buzzer. The task was not as easy as it seemed. Bigg Boss interacted with the Bigg Boss 16 housemates while Ken Ferns talked to them about their outfits for the grand finale of the show.
