You'll Clap The Loudest...: Shiv Thakare's Aai Calls Shalin Innocent, His Team Shares Cute Message For Her
Bigg Boss 16 Update: As a part of the family week, Shiv Thakare's mother Ashatai Thakare recently entered Salman Khan's controversial reality show recently. Along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary and Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan, she stayed in the Bigg Boss house for a day.
During her stay, Shiv's beloved aai bonded really well with his rival Shalin Bhanot. During a conversation with Shiv, she even called Shalin 'innocent' and asked her son to not target the TV actor. She even asked Shiv to make Shalin the new captain of Bigg Boss house.
The viewers loved their cute equation on the show. When she was leaving the Bigg Boss house, Shalin stated that she now has a son in Mumbai as well. After her exit from the show, Shalin Bhanot's team posted a sweet message for Shiv Thakare's mother on social media. They posted a video in which she's seen telling Shiv to not target Shalin. In the caption, the actor's team wrote, "The innocent love and heart of Aai! Truly we love the way she tells Shiv that Shalin is an actor and you have done reality shows. We're sure when Shalin finally becomes captain, Aai you will be clapping the loudest! We love you for the support you have given Shalin." Take a look at the post below: Isn't it heartening? Share yore views in the comments section below. SHALIN'S MOTHER TO ENTER TODAY Tonight (December 11), Shalin's mother will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house after Tina Datta's mother. Both of them will be staying inside together and viewers are looking forward to witness the equation they'll share with each other. THIS WEEK'S NOMINATED CONTESTANTS In Monday's episode, Bigg Boss introduced an interesting nomination task in which the family members of Priyanka, Shiv, and Sajid participated instead of them. After the whole process, four contestants got nominated for eviction this week - MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sreejita De. Keep watching this space for more updates!
SHALIN'S MOTHER TO ENTER TODAY
Tonight (December 11), Shalin's mother will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house after Tina Datta's mother. Both of them will be staying inside together and viewers are looking forward to witness the equation they'll share with each other.
THIS WEEK'S NOMINATED CONTESTANTS
In Monday's episode, Bigg Boss introduced an interesting nomination task in which the family members of Priyanka, Shiv, and Sajid participated instead of them. After the whole process, four contestants got nominated for eviction this week - MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sreejita De.
