Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Becomes Captain For Fourth Time, Creates History With NEW Milestone In Family Week

Bigg Boss 16 is all about interesting tasks and mind boggling twists. It never disappoints the audience in terms of entertainment. After an emotional roller coaster ride during the family week, Bigg Boss 16 will witness the housemates competing to become the new captain of the house. To note, it will be an interesting captaincy task this week wherein the BB house will be turned into a chicken farm and the housemates will be seen wearing chicken props as well for the task.

Reportedly, Soundarya Sharma will be the sanchalak of the task. As there have been speculations about who will be the next captain of the house after Abdu Rozik, it is reported that Shiv Thakare has won the captaincy task and has become the new captain of the Bigg Boss house. Interestingly, Shiv has managed to reach a new milestone after winning the captaincy task. After all, he has become the captain for the fourth time in this season. To note, Shiv is the only person to become the captain for the four times in the house. Needless to say, it is a moment of celebration not just for the mandali but also for Shiv's massive fan following.

Meanwhile, Shiv has been all over the headlines after her mother entered the BB house during the family week and won hearts with her innocence. She was seen giving best wishes to everyone and asked Shiv to stay strong and win the show. On the other hand, other contestants' family members have also been all praises for the Marathi manush in the house and has termed him as one of the strongest contestants on the show. In fact, there have been speculations that Shiv Thakare might win Bigg Boss 16. It will be interesting to see if he will make to the grand finale of the show.