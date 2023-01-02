Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Nominates Sumbul Touqeer Khan For THIS Reason; Nimrit Ahluwalia Targets Sajid Khan
The new year has begun and it has come with new twists on Bigg Boss 16. To begin with, housemates are quite irked with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's frequently changed equation. In fact, in the recent episode, the housemates will be seen sharing their views on Tina-Shalin's bond and called them fake. While Sajid Khan called the duo as 'top level ke fraud', MC Stan stated that Tina and Shalin are faking their bond to escape the nominations. This isn't all. Bigg Boss 16 will also have its first nomination task tonight which will bring another twist in the game.
Shiv Thakare Nominates Sumbul Touqeer Khan For Elimination
During the nomination task, Shiv surprised everyone as targetted his BFF Sumbul Touqeer Khan. While nominating Sumbul, Shiv stated that it is high time for the Imlie actress to start taking a stand for herself. He said, ''umari dosti hai, dil pe patthar rakh ke ye karna pad rha hai. kuch cheezein aapko khud ko bhi stand lena padega tab ke tab.... tab ja ke aap dikhoge ki sumbul kya hai'.
Nimrit Ahluwalia Targets Sajid Khan During Nomination Task
On the other hand, Nimrit Ahluwalia also shocked the viewers are she nominated Sajid Khan for elimination and tried saving Sumbul from the same. She said, 'mai sajid sir ki bijli gul karke sumbul ki bijli ko save krungi'.
Sajid Khan Loses Calm Post Nomination
However, Sajid wasn't pleased with the nominations and was seen losing his calm. The ace filmmaker asserted that he is not scared of the nominations. But it was evident that he wasn't happy with Nimrit's decision. Even Sreejita De stated that Sajid is always affected by the nominations and he doesn't admit it. To this, Sajid said, 'Nominate me till Feb 12 and we will see who holds the trophy'.
- Bigg Boss 16 Nomination | Priyanka Choudhary's Shocking Reaction On Tina-Shalin's Relationship: Dono Bahut...
- BB16: Shiv’s Manager SLAMS Vikas’s Wife Guunjan Post Her Tweet Regarding Clothes; Calls It ‘Cheap Publicity’
- Bigg Boss 16: Fan Accuses Rajiv Adatia Of Being Priyanka Choudhary's 'Paid PR' As He Whispers Into Her Ear
- Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sana Saeed Gets Engaged, Shiv Thakare To Target Sumbul During Nomination
- BB16: Vikas’s Wife Guunjan Asks Shiv Thakare To Return His Clothes; Says ‘You Have The Audacity To…..’
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Shares A Heartfelt Message For Priyanka Choudhary; Says ‘I Miss You Yaar….’
- BB16: Housemates Claims Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta’s Bond Is FAKE; Sajid Calls Them ‘Top Level Ke Fraud Log’
- Bigg Boss 16: Not Isha Malviya, THIS Banni Chow Actress To Romance Ankit Gupta In Junooniyatt
- Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala’s Wife Guunjan Is Proud Of Him As He Gets Eliminated; Calls Him ‘A True Hero’
- BB16 Elimination: Vikas Opens Up On Archana’s Remark About Wife Guunjan’s Miscarriage; Says 'Mere parents...’
- Ent LIVE Updates: Celebs Ring New Year In Style, Ranbir’s Animal First Look Unveiled, Vikas Gets Eliminated
- Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala Calls Bigg Boss Biased Post Elimination; Says ‘Unka Game Hai But….’