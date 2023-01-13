BB16: Shiv Thakare Gets Support From Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Wife Amruta; Says ‘Proud Of Him’
It is just a month left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 and each contestant is putting their best foot forward to secure a place on the show. As the countdown has begun for the popular reality show, the fans are already cheering for their favourite contestant. Needless to say, speculations are rife about who will be making it to the finale and has the chance to lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 16. Amid this, Shiv Thakare has been making headlines for his strong game in the house.
The Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 winner has been among the popular contestants on the show and enjoys a massive fan following. And while his fans are rooting for his win on Bigg Boss 16, Shiv has now found support in Maharastra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis. During her recent interview, Amruta was all praises for Shiv and said that she is quite proud of her. Amruta stated, "Shiv is doing really good and proud of him that Maharashtra cha mulga is in the forefront".
Meanwhile, Shiv has also managed to achieve a milestone on Bigg Boss 16 as he became the captain for the fourth time this season. He had won the task after beating Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Choudhary. Besides, he also became the talk of the show after his mother entered the house during the family week. Shiv's mother touched millions of hearts with her innocence as she showered immense love on every contestant in the house.
On a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which was supposed to end in the month of January, got an extension by four weeks. Now, the popular reality show will have its grand finale in mid-February. As of now, reports are rife about Shiv making it to the finale as a finalist. What is your opinion about it?
