Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary Have THIS Thing In Common; Watch

Bigg Boss 16 has come up with an interesting ensemble of contestants this season and there are no second thoughts about it. From tiffs to arguments to tasks and voicing their opinion, each contestant had managed to leave a mark on the show. Among these, Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare have been among the most popular contestants who have left a mark with their impressive game and headstrong opinions. Besides, their khatti meethi nok jhonk also keep the audience intrigued.

But did you know, Shiv and Priyanka have something in common? Well, a new video has surfaced online wherein it appears that Shiv and Priyanka have been winning hearts with their matching outfits. A video has surfaced on a fan page highlighting how Shiv and Priyanka have been following similar colour theme in the Bigg Boss and have been acing the fashion game. Be it the Udaariyaan actress slaying in a red saree and Shiv looking dapper in a red blazer or Priyanka looking pretty in her mauve coloured suit and the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner making a casual statement in a mauve t-shirt. Clearly, Shiv and Priyanka are setting fashion goals during their stint on Bigg Boss 16.

Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare recently reached a new milestone wherein he managed to become the captain of the house for the fourth time.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 is witnessing an emotional roller coaster ride these days as family members of the contestants were seen entering the BB house. While every family member brought in waves of emotions, Shiv Thakare's mother won hearts with her innocence as she was seen showering immense love on every contestant in the house. Besides, Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh also grabbed the eyeballs as he was being compared to former contestant Ankit Gupta. One of the fans even reacted saying, "Bilkul jiju pe gaya hai". Reacting to the same, Yogesh had stated, "Jiju wala abhi hua nahi hai. Baki mai hum dono me kafi similarities dekhta hu. Jaise ki less spoken hona. Isiliye mere khyal se unka eviction itni jaldi ho gya. kyunki ye show hai".