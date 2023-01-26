Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka’s brother Yogesh Hits At Shiv; Says ‘The Way He Talks To Women Is Extremely….’

Bigg Boss 16 has been witnessing a lot of masala these days as the popular reality show is inching towards its grand finale. So far, the show has got its top 8 contestants in Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam and MC Stan. As every contestant is making sure to give a tough fight to each other, Shiv and Priyanka have been making the headlines for their frequent fights these days. From targeting each other during the nominations to calling out each other during the tasks, Shiv and Priyanka don't miss any chance to take a jibe at each other.

In fact, they even got into an argument after Priyanka stated that Shiv often targets women claiming that they use a women's card. And now, Priyanka's brother Yogesh Choudhary has reacted to their fight and called out Shiv for being demeaning and disrespectful to women. He said, "Shiv's words towards Priyanka are a reflection of himself. I used to like him but he's now playing in an undignified manner. The way he talks to women is extremely demeaning & disrespectful. He's only trying to create a unnecessary muddas to stay relevant- this is working against him. Shiv threatened to push Archana, when she was only having harmless fun with him - we all know how she is. And then later goes into play women's card on her which is again hilarious! it's like he wants to be attacked so he can fight back & win".

Meanwhile, Shiv and Priyanka have also been making the headlines as they are in the danger zone this week. Yes! Shiv and Priyanka have been nominated for elimination along with Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Choudhary. It will be interesting to see who will be walking out of BB house this weekend just two weeks ahead of the grand finale.