EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka, Shiv & These 2 Celebs In Race To Bag Ekta Kapoor's Web Series? Find Out

Bigg Boss 16, which is one of the most popular reality shows in India, is inching towards its last leg. The show will be having its grand finale in mid February. And while each contestant is making sure to put their best foot forward and lift the winner's trophy. Amid this, there have been speculations that Ekta Kapoor will once again be picking up the lead fo her next project from Bigg Boss 16. Yes! You read it right. Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 is coming to an end soon and the television czarina is set for another project.

As speculations are rife about which Bigg Boss 16 contestant will be collaborating with Ekta Kapoor, Filmibeat has exclusively learned that four contestants are in the race as of now. Yes! You read it right. As per our sources. Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Ahluwalia are in a race to be roped in for Ekta Kapoor's upcoming web series. The source also stated that while an official announcement about Ekta's web series is yet to be made, things are likely to be clear after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

To recall, Ekta Kapoor had got the main leads of Naagin 6 from Bigg Boss 15. While the BB15 winner Tejasswi Prakash became the lead of the show, Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal became the female lead of Naagin 6.

Well, the news will definitely come as a big news of joy for Priyanka, Sumbul, Shiv and Nimrit's fans. Meanwhile, as Shiv and Priyanka are among the strongest contestants of the show, Nimrit and Sumbul are in the danger zone this week. Yes! The ladies have been nominated for elimination this week along with MC Stan and Sreejita De. Who do you think will grab the big project with Ekta Kapoor? Let us know in the comment section below.