Bigg Boss 16: Ex-BB Marathi Contestant REACTS To Shiv-Priyanka’s Fight; Says ‘It Goes Beyond Logic’

Bigg Boss 16 is heading towards its grand finale now and the contestants seem to be in full form to secure a place as a finalist. From expressing their opinions to calling out fellow housemates, the BB house has been witnessing a lot dhamaka of late. Amid this, Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare, who have been among the most talked about contestants, are often seen locking horns. Be it the captaincy task or the nominations, Priyanka and Shiv are always at loggerheads and give each other a tough fight.

In fact, they were seen pulling each other down during the recent nomination task. The duo got into an argument as Shiv called out Priyanka for allegedly bullying Shalin Bhanot. This isn't all. Shiv had also alleged that Priyanka had demeaned him during a recent fight and questioned her stated, "Ladkon ka koi character nahi hota kya?" As their fights continues to make the headlines, former Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 contestant Sneha Waqh has reacted to the same and said that their tiffs are at times quite illogical. She tweeted, "This year it seems like a tough fight between Priyanka & Shiv. But sometimes it goes beyond logic #PriyankaChaharChaudhary #ShivThakare. Baaki sab supporting characters lag rahe hain !!!!!!"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary are in the danger zone this week. The duo has been nominated for elimination this week along with Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. As speculations are rife about who will walk out of the BB house this week, it is reported that the popular reality show might witness no elimination this weekend. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 will be having its grand finale in mid February. The show was earlier supposed to end in January 2023. However, it got an extension by four weeks.