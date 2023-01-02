BB16: Shiv’s Manager SLAMS Vikas’s Wife Guunjan Post Her Tweet Regarding Clothes; Calls It ‘Cheap Publicity’

Vikas Manaktala has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. But he continues to make the headlines - be it for his revelations about the contestants or his wife Guunjan Walia's statement about him and his game. And now, Guunjan is the talk of the town as she has slammed Shiv Thakare for allegedly wearing the actor's clothes. Taking to micro-blogging Twitter, Guunjan shared a pic of Vikas's blue suit with a floral print and a pic of Shiv wearing the same suit on the popular reality show. She tweeted, "#ShivThakre .. return #VikkasManaktala clothes. How can you even wear his clothes? His perfumes, his pink shirt you took and wore which I sent him in the first week. I saw all of this in the live feed. He dint get any of his clothes and now you are wearing it.

#shameful".

As the news left Shiv's massive fan following shocked, his manager has now reacted to Guunjan Walia's allegations and called it a cheap publicity. Taking to his Instagram story, Shiv's manager Rohit Pandey wrote, "About the latest allegations from Vikkas Manaktala's wife on Twitter, being Shiv's manager I would request her to talk to the show's team before putting out a statement on a public platform. And it's really shameful that she/he is doing this for cheap publicity."

Take a look at Shiv Thakare's manager's post against Guunjan Walia's allegations: