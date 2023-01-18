BB16: Shiv Thakare’s Sister Shares A Heartfelt Note Ahead Of The Grand Finale; Says ‘He Is Already A Winner’

Bigg Boss 16 is just a couple of weeks away from the grand finale and the ticket to finale week has spiced up the game in the show. As the contestants are fighting for the ticket to finale task, the speculations are rife about the first finalist and the winner of the popular reality show. It is going to be a tough fight among the contestants. Amid this, Shiv Thakare's sister Manisha Thakare has shared a heartfelt note and declared him as the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

The note read as, "Hello Family! We are so grateful to you all for having your love and support for Shiv. Not much time is left for the Grand Finale and we need to be more active as well as motivated to make him win the show. I am seeing that few of you are demotivated because of a propaganda spread that winner of the show will be a channel face. It isn't like that, with having you all by his side Shiv Thakare is already a winner and we just need to bring the trophy home. Let's be positive as positivity makes even the universe change. Shiv will definitely get the trophy with your support."

Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare is making the headlines as he will be seen locking horns with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for captaincy during the ticket to finale week. In fact, Shiv's recent statement about Priyanka left the contestants brimming with an opinion. A day after Shiv claimed that Ankit Gupta's exit has weakend Priyanka's game, he was seen calling the Udaariyaan actress a strong personality. One of the netizens tweeted, "Kal tak toh Shiv ke liye Pri zero thi aaj achanak strong ho gayi. Dogla insaan". "Double standard shiv ek trf kehta h ki priyanka ka game zero h aur dusri trf strong ho gyi wahh bhai," another fan tweeted.