BB16: Vikas’s Wife Guunjan Asks Shiv Thakare To Return His Clothes; Says ‘You Have The Audacity To…..’

Bigg Boss 16 and controversies go hand in hand and there are no second thoughts about it. As everyone has been busy with the New Year celebrations on the show, the popular reality show witnessed its last elimination of 2022 wherein Vikas Manaktala was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. For the uninitiated, Vikas had entered the show as a wild card contestant in early December and was eliminated just after three weeks. His elimination left his fans heartbroken and fans are of the opinion that he deserved to stay in the house.

And while fans are still trying to come to terms with Vikas's elimination, his wife Guunjan Walia made the headlines as she was seen slamming Shiv Thakare on social media. This happened after Shiv was seen wearing a blue suit with a floral print which apparently belonged to Vikas. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Guunjan stated, "#ShivThakre .. return #VikkasManaktala clothes. How can you even wear his clothes? His perfumes, his pink shirt you took and wore which I sent him in the first week. I saw all of this in the live feed. He dint get any of his clothes and now you are wearing it. #shameful". In another tweet, Guunjan wrote, "#shivthakre these clothes I sent in the first week, you knew these are his clothes, you were waiting for his eviction to wear them. #shame After hating him so much, you have the audacity to wear his clothes. Use his perfume and shower gel? #slowclaps #VikkasManaktala".

In another tweet, Guunjan explained her point and said, "I have been following up with the team regarding this. Despite of constant efforts, we were not able to trace the clothes, team clearly mentioned that they have sent it all inside in Vikkas's name. I saw this piece today in the telecast myself and hence I tweeted". Well, we wonder what Shiv and his team has to say in this regard.

Meanwhile, Guunjan has been quite proud of Vikas's game on Bigg Boss 16 and called him a hero. She wrote, "I always knew I married a Hero. A true Hero. A beautiful heart and a strong mind. Fearless & Righteous. I can't tell you my heart is so full of gratitude towards the universe that you are mine. #Proudfan my always and forever. I am so so so proud of you #VikkasManaktala".