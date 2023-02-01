BB16: Not Sumbul Touqeer But THIS Person Is Responsible For Mandali’s Nomination, Reveals Former BB Contestant
The recent nomination task on Bigg Boss 16 came as a game changer for everyone. After all, each contestant had a chance to save themselves from the last nomination round. It was an intriguing task which got everyone on their toes. However, much to everyone's surprise, the mandali got on the radar. Yes! While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been safe from nomination given her captaincy, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were nominated for elimination. As per Bigg Boss, Sumbul took the maximum time in the task which resulted in the mandali landing in the danger zone.
This has certainly got the fans brimming with an opinion. Amid this, Kamya Punjabi, who has been following Bigg Boss 16 ardently, has taken to the micro-blogging site Twitter and revealed the real reason behind the mandali's nomination. Sharing a sarcastic note, Kamya said, "17mins thoda jyada ho gaya but wait saari galti Ken ki hai". Furthermore, the former Bigg Boss contestant lauded Shiv and MC Stan for their performance during the nomination task. "#Shiv n #Stan result chahe jo bhi ho, u guys nailed it," she added.
Earlier, Kamya Punjabi had taken a jibe at Sumbul Touqeer Khan for not taking a stand for herself during the ticket to finale week task. She tweeted, "It's was TTFT each one of them shud try to win! Priyanka cudnt do much for herself so she tried to create a rift in mandali it has nothing to do with Sumbul, I would say well played! Shalin, Shiv n Nimrit tried to save themselves which is very good but What did Sumbul do?" Meanwhile, as Sumbul, Shiv and MC Stan are in the danger zone this week, it will be interesting to see who will walk out of the house ahead of the grand finale.
On a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which was supposed to end in January this year, got an extension by four weeks. The popular reality show will now have its grand finale on February 12, 2023.
