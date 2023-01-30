Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s Fans Conduct A Flash Mob in Amravati As They Root For Him; WATCH

It is just two weeks left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 and the audience is undoubtedly rooting for their respective favourite contestant. So far, the popular reality show has got its top 7 contestants in Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Archana Gautam. As each contestant is trying to put their best foot forward to emerge as a finalist, their respective fans are not leaving any stone unturned to support them. Amid this, Shiv Thakare has been making the headlines courtesy of a special gesture from his fans.

Well, his massive fan following conducted a flash mob in Shiv's hometown Amravati to root for his victory. It was a proper flash mob wherein the entire street was inundated with thousands of people along with decorated cars, dancers and dhols. To note, Shiv has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 16. From being a friend to a great leader, Shiv has undoubtedly won millions of hearts with his game on the show. And with the grand finale being around the corner, Shiv's fans are certainly putting their heart soul to support him.

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek has raised the eyebrows as he stated that he doesn't want Shiv Thakare to win. In an interview, when Krushna was quizzed about the top 3 contestants, he stated, "Mujhe lagta hai Priyanka, Nimrit, Shiv Thakare bahut acha hai. lekin wo Marathi jeeta na, abhi thik hai. Shalin aana chahiye, game ke hisab se Shiv hona chaiye, lekin abhi ek winner hua na ab kitni baar winner alag alag hoga".

As of now, Shiv will be seen contesting for the ticket to finale week task and as per the promo, his, Nimrit, and Sumbul's fate will be decided by Archana, MC Stan and Priyanka respectively. It will be interesting to see who will get the ticket to finale week on Bigg Boss 16.