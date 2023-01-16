Ise Kehte Hai Sanskar: Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare Trolled For Touching Sajid's Feet, Fans Support Him

Bigg Boss 16 update: Sajid Khan made an exit from Salman Khan's show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday (January 15). The Bollywood filmmaker walked out of the show as he had to fulfil his professional commitments. As Bigg Boss 16 received an extension of four weeks, Sajid Khan couldn't continue with the show. After Bigg Boss announced his departure, Shiv Thakare touched Sajid Khan's feet as a mark of respect.

Shiv Thakare got emotional after the makers revealed that Sajid won't be able to participate in the reality show. He even touched the director's feet, showcasing his respect and love towards him.

BIGG BOSS 16: SHIV THAKARE TROLLED FOR TOUCHING SAJID KHAN'S FEET

While the viewers shed tears after watching Shiv Thakare's heartfelt gesture, a certain section of social media users trolled the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner for touching Sajid Khan's feet. They wondered why the Marathi decided to touch Sajid's feet before he left the BB 16 house. Some even alleged that he did the same to get a film offer from the director.

Guess what? Shiv Thakare's fans came to his defence after the netizens trolls him on Twitter. They extended support to the 33-year-old, sharing their thoughts after watching the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16.

Ise Kehta Hai Sanskar: Shiv Thakare Fans To Trolls Ise Kehta Hai Sanskar: Shiv Thakare Fans To Trolls Shiv Thakare fans expressed their displeasure after he got trolled for touching Sajid Khan's feet. They maintained that Shiv had earlier also touched the feet of Karan Kundrra and other elder members during his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 2. 'Ise kehate hai.....Sanskar aur bado ko respect dena......Sajid Khan bade bro jaise rehate the...ek unke sath alag bond tha.....shiv ke liye aur respect badh gayee hai,' one user tweeted. Throwback Video Of Shiv Thakare Touching Bigg Boss Marathi Contestant Fans shared a throwback video where Shiv Thakare can be seen touching the feet of a senior female contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi 2. The video went viral on the internet. 'Shiv is not aware about sajid's outside image but he respected him a lot. Sometimes Sajid tried to prove Shiv wrong but Shiv never did it. Whenever Sajid spoke wrong about anyone, Shiv also showed him that you are wrong and he took stand for it,' another user tweeted. 'He did the same for Rann sir. It's his Sanskaar ♥️ Disrespecting his way for respecting elders or ppl jinko vo maanta hai and tryna potray it as chaatugiri screams how y'all lack such Sanskaars in your life,' one fan wrote. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16: Mandali Suffers Another Setback Before Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik also walked out of the show. He couldn't continue his stint in Bigg Boss 16 due to his earlier professional commitments. Shiv Thakare broke down into tears following his exit, expressing his pain of bidding adieu to his beloved friend. MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer also got emotional while bidding adieu to the singer.

