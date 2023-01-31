BB16: Fans Upset With Shiv Thakare After He Claims ‘Sumbul Ne Kaam Nikaal Liya’; Say ‘This Wasn’t Expected’

Think about the most innocent contestant on Bigg Boss 16 and we have just one name in the mind Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The Imlie actress has won millions of hearts with her innocence, honesty and simplicity. Despite all the ups and downs in her journey, Sumbul has emerged as a strong player. However, the diva made the headlines of late after a video of Shiv Thakare surfaced online wherein he claimed that Sumbul has made it so far just because of the support of one or the other contestant in the house.

He said, "Sumbul asli hai but ek baat mujhe abhi feel ho raha hai ki usne kaam nikal lia aisa mujhe thoda feel hota hai. Wo sahi hai. Jaisi hai waisi hai. Lekin unhone support support me yahan tak aa gayi. But wo nakli nahi lagti mujhe. Mera usko support nahi tha. Wo Sajid Sir ki priority thi pehle se. Abhi bhi meri priority MC Stan and Nimrit hai baad me wo hai. Choti hai to isliye thoda bond hai but meri help nahi hui usko".

Advertisement

This didn't go down well with fans and they have been disappointed with Shiv's remarks. A Twitter user wrote, "I just can't believe in my ears that he said this ki sumbul meri priority ni hai aur vo support le le kar yahan tak pahunchi hai .. the happiness in Biggboss voice after hearing this on another level!". Another user commented, "Shiv se expectation nhi tha, bhot dispointed kiya h shiv ne aaj, hn mandli ne emotionally support jrur kiya h sumbul ko but wo yhaa tk bs Apne fan's or khud ki bajah se phuchi hai na ki mandli ki bajah se, kuch v bolte hai yrr ye log".

Check out the tweets here:

With the equations changing frequently in the house, it will be interesting to see how long the mandali will stick together in the game. Meanwhile, as Bigg Boss 16 is inching towards its grand finale, Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness an interesting nomination round tonight and it will be interesting to see who will manage to escape the nomination round.