Bigg Boss 16: Celeb Guest Sandiip Sikcand Feels Shiv Thakare Will Win The Show; Says ‘He Played It Honestly’
Bigg Boss 16 is in its last leg and the audience is looking forward to the grand finale with bated breath. The popular reality show has got the top 9 contestants and each one of them is putting in their best effort to make it to the grand finale as a finalist. Needless to say, speculations are rife about who will lift the winner's trophy. Amid this, Sandiip Sikcand, who recently appeared on Bigg Boss 16 as a celebrity guest, has revealed who is likely to win the popular reality show. Well, it happens to be Shiv Thakare.
As per Bigg Boss Tak, Sandiip Sikcand stated that Shiv has high chances of winning Bigg Boss 16 as he has been paying with his heart. The tweet read, "He is a guy who has played from the heart from the very beginning. He has conducted himself well. He is practical & sensible. He has just played it from the heart & played it honestly". Well, this has certainly got the fans excited. On the other hand, former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik has also been rooting for Shiv and stated that he and MC Stan has the chances to become the finalist.
Meanwhile, Shiv made the headlines after he was seen breaking into tears post Abdu's exit from the popular reality show. Later, when Sajid Khan was seen walking out of the house, Shiv was seen touching the filmmaker's feet as a mark of respect.
On a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which was suppose to end in January, will now pull its curtain down in mid February. As of now, the makers have introduced the Ticket To Finale week and the popular reality show will soon be getting the first finalist. Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 16? Let us know in the comment section below.
