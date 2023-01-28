Bigg Boss 16: Simi Garewal Wants To Steal THIS Thing from Priyanka Choudhary, Says 'She Is Looking...'.

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Love or hate but you cannot debate that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been ruling the roost in Salman Khan's reality show. Be it her fights with Shiv Thakare or Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia or her friendship with Tina Datta, the TV diva is hogging all the limelight in Bigg Boss 16. Several celebs have already hailed her as the winner of BB 16.

BIGG BOSS 16: SIMI GAREWAL PRAISES PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY

Can you guess who just praised Priyanka Choudhary? None other than epitome of beauty, grace and talent herself- Simi Garewal. The veteran actress and talk show host, who recently entered the Bigg Boss 16 house to recreate her evergreen Rendezvous segment, shared an appreciation post for the Udaariyaan actor on social media.

Simi Garewal took to Twitter to express her views on what Priyanka Choudhary wore for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She said that she loved the dress Priyanka sported for the new episode of Salman Khan's show.

BIGG BOSS 16 WEEKEND KA VAAR: WHAT TO EXPECT

Priyanka Choudhary performed with Kartik Aaryan on the song Shayad after recreating a scene from Love Aaj Kal 2 that also starred Sara Ali Khan. The duo set the small screens on fire with their scorching chemistry, leaving the viewers mighty impressed. The promo has already gone viral on the internet and now, all eyes are on the actual episode.

Interestingly, Priyanka Choudhary also received support on Twitter after Farah Khan said that she has turned from a 'heroine to a vamp' as she entered the BB 16 house as a special host. Fans extended support to the actress, stating that she is doing quite well and should not be called a 'vamp'.

Do you think Priyanka Choudhary has the potential to win Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts and drop a tweet @Filmibeat.

Keep watching this space for more updates.